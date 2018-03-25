John Cena Among Celebs Who Got Slimed at 2018 Kids’ Choice Awards

by Corinne Heller | Sun., Mar. 25, 2018 7:19 AM
You got slimed!
John Cena hosted Nickelodeon's 2018 Kids' Choice Awards on Saturday and he and many other celebs on the show got doused in green slime, as per tradition.
Other famous faces who got the star slime treatment included Shawn Mendes, who won Favorite Male Artist, Olympic gymnast and presenter Laurie Hernandez, and America's Got Talent judges Mel B and Heidi Klum. The supermodel later posted on her Instagram page a video showing her hosing her co-star off.
"Clean up crew !!!!!" she wrote.
The America's Got Talent stars go for a double slime.
The Dance Moms star and YouTube personality knows it's not easy being green.
Article continues below
Article continues below
This marked the second year in a row that Cena has hosted the annual award ceremony.
Other celeb winners included Camila Cabello, BTS, Stranger Things' Millie Bobby Brown and Demi Lovato.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Australian edition?
Möchtest du zur deutschen Version wechseln?
Do you want to go to the German edition?
Souhaitez-vous vous rendre sur l'édition française ?
Do you want to go to the French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
¡Hemos especializado nuestro sitio para tu región! ¿Quieres ir a E! Online Latino?
We have specialized our website for your region. Would you like to switch to our Latino edition?Yes! Yes! Yes! Yes! Ja ! Yes! Oui! Yes! Yes! Yes! ¡Si! Yes!