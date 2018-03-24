Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd Are Married

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Sat., Mar. 24, 2018 7:58 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Maren Morris, Ryan Hurd, 2018 Grammy Awards, Couples

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Congrats to Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd!

The country stars are married. Yeehaw!

Morris, 27, and Hurd, 31, tied the knot on Saturday in Nashville, TN., People reports.

The two got engaged last July. They have been together since December 2015 and have been friends for more than four years.

A day before their wedding, Hurd released his new song "Diamonds or Twine."

"I played this song for Maren the night we got engaged," he said in a statement. "We were at the lake in Michigan, on the dock, and I will never forget that moment."

Sample lyrics include "You know when you know / You hear that all your life / Well whoever they are / Turns out they were right / The sunshine, the good times / Yeah we've got a few behind us / But when the bad times come / I ain't gonna run."

Photos

Celeb Wedding Dresses

Earlier this week, Morris posted a photo of her and Hurd on her Instagram, with the caption, "Writing vows, feeling sentimental AF and dreaming of this guy being my freaking husband in a few days."

Morris had talked about her and Hurd's upcoming wedding in an interview with E! News on the red carpet at the 2017 CMA Awards in November.

"We have a date now—it's March 24. I feel like all the corners are knocked out. We've got the location, the date, the guest list—kind of—and I've got the groom!" she said. "So, that's the most important part."

"Ryan and I want it to feel like us, so it's going to be a party," she added. There's going to be a margarita bar, oyster bar, a Motown DJ, my dog. All of it!"

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Weddings , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Olivia Culpo, Instagram

Olivia Culpo Lives it Up in Las Vegas Amid Danny Amendola Breakup Rumors

Millie Bobby Brown, Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards 2018

Millie Bobby Brown Dedicates Kids' Choice Award and Shirt to Gun Victims

ESC: Candace Cameron Bure, Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards 2018

This May Be Candace Cameron Bure's Edgiest Look Yet

Millie Bobby Brown, Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards 2018, Winners

2018 Kids' Choice Awards Winners: The Complete List

Demi Lovato Opens Up Even Further About Mental Health

Inside Beyonce & Jay-Z's Best Week Ever

Britney Spears vs. Kevin Federline: Child Support Negotiations

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.