This May Be Candace Cameron Bure's Edgiest Look Yet

by Diana Nguyen | Sat., Mar. 24, 2018 5:57 PM

ESC: Candace Cameron Bure, Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards 2018

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Candace Cameron Bure is taking a walk on the wild side…of fashion, that is.

The Full House actress took on the 2018 Kids' Choice Awards in what may be her edgiest look yet. The star, who walked the carpet with daughter, Natasha Bure, wore a white cropped tee, leather skirt and pink satin booties—a surprising departure from the more refined, polished looks (think: form-fitting jumpsuits and multi-textured, tiered dresses) the star usually wears. 

The mom of three showed a sliver of skin between her top and high-waist skirt, which featured grommets and a ruffled waist and hem, mixing edge and feminity. While the look definitely channeled more badass vibes, Candace stuck to a few tried-and-true design elements. 

2018 Kids' Choice Awards Red Carpet Fashion

For instance, a look back at Candace's previous Kids' Choice Awards garb will show that the actress has a penchant for black-and-white ensembles. She wore a striped A-line dress with white tights one year and a polka-dot one-strap romper on another. The actress also has a record of wearing ruffled tiers, as seen at both the 2018 Winter TCA Press Tour and 2017 Summer TCA Tour.

The lace-up booties, however, was a fresh move and took the ensemble to the next level, bringing a sultry-but-fun element to the look. 

Do you like this modern take on Candace's red-carpet style?

RELATED ARTICLE: It's Time to Get Slimed! A History of Celebrity Slimes at Nickelodeon's Kids' Choice Awards

Watch E! News weeknights at 2am E| 11pm P, only on E!

