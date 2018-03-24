2018 Kids' Choice Awards Winners: The Complete List

Hey kids, tonight is your night to celebrate!

The 2018 Kids' Choice Awards is finally here and the biggest names from movies, music, TV and more are coming together for pop culture's youngest fans.

Hosted by John Cena, the live show will take place at The Forum in Inglewood, Calif.

Celebs like Heidi Klum, Yara Shahidi, Grant Gustin, Candace Cameron Bure, Kat Graham and Parker Bates are just a few famous and familiar faces who have turned up on the orange carpet tonight, but who are the big winners?

Millie Bobby Brown Ben Affleck, Dwayne Johnson and Daisy Ridley are just some of the stars nominated for a KCA.

But we all know the truth, fans are eagerly waiting to see which of favorite stars will win big and get slimed Saturday night.

Take a look at the complete list of winners below...