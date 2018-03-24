2018 Kids' Choice Awards Winners: The Complete List

by Meg Swertlow | Sat., Mar. 24, 2018 5:38 PM
Hey kids, tonight is your night to celebrate!
The 2018 Kids' Choice Awards is finally here and the biggest names from movies, music, TV and more are coming together for pop culture's youngest fans.
Hosted by John Cena for a second time, the live show will take place at The Forum in Inglewood, Calif.
Celebs like Heidi Klum, Yara Shahidi, Grant Gustin, Candace Cameron Bure, Kat Graham and Parker Bates are just a few famous and familiar faces who have turned up on the orange carpet tonight, but who are the big winners?
Millie Bobby Brown Ben Affleck, Dwayne Johnson and Daisy Ridley are just some of the stars nominated for a KCA.
But we all know the truth, fans are eagerly waiting to see which of favorite stars will win big and get slimed Saturday night.
Take a look at the complete list of winners below...
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Favorite Movie
Beauty and the Beast
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2
WINNER: Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle
Pitch Perfect 3
Spider-Man: Homecoming
Star Wars: The Last Jedi
The Greatest Showman
Wonder Woman
Favorite Movie Actor
Ben Affleck (Batman, Justice League)
Chris Hemsworth (Thor, Thor: Ragnarok)
Chris Pratt (Peter Quill/Star-Lord, Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol 2)
WINNER: Dwayne Johnson (Dr. Smolder Bravestone, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle)
Kevin Hart (Moose Finbar, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle)
Will Ferrell (Brad, Daddy's Home 2)
Favorite Movie Actress
Anna Kendrick (Beca, Pitch Perfect 3)
Daisy Ridley (Rey, Star Wars: The Last Jedi)
Emma Watson (Belle, Beauty and the Beast)
Gal Gadot (Diana Prince/Wonder Woman, Wonder Woman & Justice League)
WINNER: Zendaya (Anne Wheeler, The Greatest Showman & Michelle, Spider-Man: Homecoming)
Zoe Saldana (Gamora, Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol 2)
Favorite Animated Movie
Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie
Cars 3
WINNER: Coco
Despicable Me 3
Ferdinand
Smurfs: The Lost Village
The Emoji Movie
The Lego Batman Movie
Favorite Music Group
Coldplay
WINNER: Fifth Harmony
Imagine Dragons
Maroon 5
The Chainsmokers
Twenty One Pilots
Favorite Male Artist
Bruno Mars
DJ Khaled
Ed Sheeran
Luis Fonsi
Kendrick Lamar
WINNER: Shawn Mendes
Favorite Female Artist
Beyoncé
WINNER: Demi Lovato
Katy Perry
P!NK
Selena Gomez
Taylor Swift
Favorite Song
Despacito (Remix) – Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee, featuring Justin Bieber
HUMBLE. – Kendrick Lamar
I'm The One – DJ Khaled, featuring Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance the Rapper, Lil Wayne
It Ain't Me – Selena Gomez & Kygo
Look What You Made Me Do – Taylor Swift
WINNER: Shape Of You – Ed Sheeran
That's What I Like – Bruno Mars
Thunder – Imagine Dragons
Favorite Breakout Artist
Alessia Cara
WINNER: Camila Cabello
Cardi B
Harry Styles
Khalid
Noah Cyrus
Favorite Global Music Star
Black Coffee (Africa)
WINNER: BTS (Asia)
Lorde (Australia/New Zealand)
Maluma (South America)
Taylor Swift (North America)
The Vamps (UK)
Zara Larsson (Europe)
Favorite TV Show
Fuller House
Henry Danger
K.C. Undercover
Saban's Power Rangers Ninja Steel
WINNER: Stranger Things
The Big Bang Theory
The Flash
The Thundermans
Favorite Cartoon
ALVINNN!!! and The Chipmunks
WINNER: SpongeBob SquarePants
Teen Titans Go!
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
The Loud House
The Simpsons
Favorite TV Actor
Andrew Lincoln (Rick Grimes, The Walking Dead)
Grant Gustin (Barry Allen/The Flash, The Flash)
WINNER: Jace Norman (Henry Hart, Henry Danger)
Jack Griffo (Max Thunderman, The Thundermans)
Jim Parsons (Sheldon Cooper, The Big Bang Theory)
William Shewfelt (Brody Romero/Red Ninja Steel Ranger, Power Rangers Ninja Steel)
Favorite TV Actress
Candace Cameron Bure (D.J. Tanner-Fuller, Fuller House)
Kaley Cuoco (Penny, The Big Bang Theory)
Kira Kosarin (Phoebe Thunderman, The Thundermans)
Lizzy Greene (Dawn Harper, Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn)
WINNER: Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven, Stranger Things)
Zendaya (K.C. Cooper, K.C. Undercover)
Favorite Video Game
WINNER: Just Dance 2018
Lego Marvel Super Heroes 2
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
Minecraft: Java Edition
Star Wars Battlefront II
Super Mario Odyssey
Favorite Funny YouTube Creator
Alex Wassabi
DanTDM
Dude Perfect
WINNER: Liza Koshy
Markiplier
Miranda Sings
Favorite Musical YouTube Creator
Ayo & Teo
Jack & Jack
Jacob Sartorius
Johnny Orlando
WINNER: JoJo Siwa
Why Don't We
Favorite Instagram Pet
itsDougthePug
WINNER: Jiffpom
Juniperfoxx
Nala_Cat
Realdiddykong
RealGrumpyCat
Don't miss the 2018 Kids' Choice Awards on Saturday, March 24 at 8 p.m. ET on Nickelodeon.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Australian edition?
Möchtest du zur deutschen Version wechseln?
Do you want to go to the German edition?
Souhaitez-vous vous rendre sur l'édition française ?
Do you want to go to the French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
¡Hemos especializado nuestro sitio para tu región! ¿Quieres ir a E! Online Latino?
We have specialized our website for your region. Would you like to switch to our Latino edition?Yes! Yes! Yes! Yes! Ja ! Yes! Oui! Yes! Yes! Yes! ¡Si! Yes!