Selena Gomez Is All Smiles on Roller-Skating Night Out With Friends

Selena Gomez had a fun night out with friends at a roller-skating rink on Friday.

In recent weeks, the singer has been hanging out with her pals and family members. She andJustin Bieber are on a "break". The two had rekinded their past romance last fall and last month, multiple sources told E! News that they have been spending time away from each other.

Fans spotted Gomez at the Moonlight Rollerway in Glendale, California and shared photos, including selfies with her, and videos. Dressed in a light pink T-shirt that read "Sinner" on the back and turquoise pants, the singer skated with her friends on the crowded rink and also enjoyed a snack.