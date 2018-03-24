Miley Cyrus, George Clooney and Other Stars Join March for Our Lives Protests

by Corinne Heller | Sat., Mar. 24, 2018 9:56 AM
Celebs such as Miley Cyrus, Demi Lovato, George Clooney and Amal Clooney, Lady Gaga, Padma Lakshmi and Charlize Theron joined hundreds of thousands of students and other people at March for Our Lives rallies on Saturday to demand an end to gun violence.
The nationwide protests are aimed at toughening gun laws to help stop school shootings and other massacres. Teens organized the rallies after the February 14 mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida that killed 17 students and staff members.
"We hereby promise to fix the broken system we've been forced into and create a better world for the generations to come," Cameron Caskey, a junior at that high school, said in a speech at the main March for Our Lives event in Washington D.C. "Don't worry. We've got this."
The teen was among several fellow students who spoke out against gun violence at the rally.
The singers pose together at the Washington D.C. rally.
The singer performs at the Washington D.C. rally.
The former Beatles member marches partially to honor late friend and band mate John Lennon.
The Tonight Show host and the former NBA star appear together at the Washington D.C. march.
The sisters appear at the Washington D.C. rally.
"Surrounded by heroines!" Miley wrote on Instagram. "Lucky to be here at this moment in history with the ones I love!"
The two attend the main Washington D.C. march.
"These mommas demand action. #MarchForOurLives," the Oscar winner wrote on Instagram.
The Hamilton creator poses with the star of Broadway's Dear Evan Hansen at the Washington D.C. rally.
The singers perform at the Washington D.C. rally.
"It's not about the second amendment, it's about children's lives vs money in the NRA's pocket. Enough. Is. Enough. @marchforourlives �� @everytown #notonemore #marchforourlives," the Top Chef host wrote on Instagram.
The two greet each other at the Washington D.C. march.
The two appear at the main Washington D.C. march.
The director and his wife appear at the Washington D.C. march.
Protesters gather at the Washington D.C. march.
The Clooneys attended that rally, as did singer Halsey, who was photographed with Miranda. George, Oprah Winfrey, Steven Spielberg and producer Jeffrey Katzenberg have donated $2 million to the March for Our Lives movement, Reuters reported.
Cyrus, Lovato, Ariana Grande, Jennifer Hudson, Andra Day, Common, Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda and Dear Evan Hansen star Ben Platt performed at the Washington protest.
"Hello everyone, thank you so much for having me and I'm so excited to be here with all of you sharing our voices so we can be heard together," Lovato told the crowd.
Miranda and Platt performed a mashup of two songs from their Broadway shows called "Found/Tonight" that they recently released as a single to raise money for the initiative.
"It's not about the second amendment, it's about children's lives vs money in the NRA's pocket," Lakshmi, who attended a demonstration in New York City, wrote on Instagram. "Enough. Is. Enough."
Paul McCartney, whose Beatles band mate John Lennon was shot and killed in 1980, also marched in New York.
"One of my best friends was killed by gun violence right around here," he told CNN. "So it's important to me."
Crowds gather for #MarchForOurLives rally at the Minnesota State Capitol. https://t.co/NWLIBSH8tr— NBC News (@NBCNews) March 24, 2018
Watch live: https://t.co/JgZu1rRWPa pic.twitter.com/jh9muMfnOG
Marjory Stoneman Douglas H.S. alum at the #MarchForOurLives rally in Parkland: "Because of you, the students, my future kids will have the opportunity to go to school to learn and not live in fear." (via ABC) pic.twitter.com/z5L1rVz04R— Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) March 24, 2018
Watching everyone marching and speaking up is so inspiring, and so powerful. Keep going. You're changing the world. #MarchForOurLives— Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) March 24, 2018
Madonna, who lives with her family in Portugal, posted on her Instagram page a video of four of her six children—David Banda, 12; Mercy James, 12; and twins Esther and Stella, 5—relaying a message of support to the marching students.
"We are inspired by you and stand with you," they said. "We are there for you in spirit all the way from Portugal. We support you and we demand and end to gun violence in our schools. Our voices cannot be silenced anymore. We have had enough. This can never happen again"
"We support you! We support you! We support you!" they said.
