Kim Zolciak-Biermann Documents Ariana's Trip to Prom With High School Boyfriend

by Mike Vulpo | Fri., Mar. 23, 2018 8:39 PM

Ariana Biermann

Don't be tardy for this dance, Ariana Biermann.

Friday night turned out to be a special night for the Bravo star who attended her boyfriend's school prom.

Lucky for us, her mom Kim Zolciak-Biermann was happy to document the moments leading up to the big dance.

"Where does the time go? My sweet @arianabiermann heading to her boyfriend's prom! Of course I cried. I'm so proud of you @arianabiermann," the Real Housewives of Atlanta star shared on Instagram. "There are no words to describe how proud of you we truly are! You are balanced, kind, sweet, giving and patient! Please slow down. Stay with me forever! We adore you so."

So who's the lucky guy who was able to experience prom with Ariana? His name is Collin Lipman and he's been dating Ariana for more than five months.

Stars' Prom & Homecoming Pics

Ariana Biermann, Collin Lipman

"Wasn't nervous at all..." Collin joked on Instagram when recalling the moment he asked his leading lady to the dance. "But can't wait to sweep you off your feet <3."

And for those wondering what Kim thinks of this new guy in Ariana's life, she appears to be a big fan.

"We love you too @collinlipman," Kim wrote on Instagram before thanking Ariana's dress designer. "THANK YOU @sherrihill for always making the most fabulous prom dresses! Year after Year! You have kept my girls looking flawless always! Thank you."

While we wait to see how the dance turned out, there's no denying the young love between Ariana and Collin.

Whether enjoying dinner dates, trips to the carnival or even a couple's photo shoot, these two look pretty darn happy.

"Ur irreplaceable <33," Ariana recently shared on Instagram. "Always better together <3"

(E! and Bravo are part of the NBCUniversal family)

