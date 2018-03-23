Justin Bieber Spends More Time With Baskin Champion Amid Break From Selena Gomez

What exactly is going on with Justin Bieber and Baskin Champion?

That's the question more than a few Beliebers are asking after the pair was spotted kicking off the weekend together in Beverly Hills.

E! News has learned Baskin spent several hours at Justin's house this afternoon.

"They spent the day inside and she arrived on her own," an eyewitness shared with E! News. "Justin was waiting at home for her. After spending the afternoon together, they both left the house within a few minutes of each other in separate cars."

While photographers didn't catch a good luck at Justin, they did spy Abby wearing an oversized Fairfax sweatshirt with gray capri pants. She completed her look with Vans sneakers and a cross body handbag.