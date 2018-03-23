Chicago Fire Actress DuShon Monique Brown Dead at Age 49

by Lindsay Farber | Fri., Mar. 23, 2018 4:40 PM

Dushon Brown

Timothy Hiatt/Getty Images

Chicago Fire actress DuShon Monique Brown has died.

The Chicago Tribune reveals that the star passed away a little after 12 p.m. at St. James Olympia Field Hospital, according to the Cook County medical examiner's office.

E! News can confirm that the coroner has an autopsy scheduled for tomorrow and the cause of death has yet to be revealed.

"The Chicago Fire family is devastated to lose one of its own," executive producer Dick Wolf said in a statement to E! News. "Our thoughts and prayers are with DuShon's family and we will all miss her."

Robert Schroeder, DuShon's manager, also shared his sentiments regarding the fallen star.

"We are very sad to announce the untimely death of beloved Chicago actress DuShon Monique Brown. DuShon, most affectionately known to many as Connie on NBC's ‘Chicago Fire,' died suddenly Friday morning of natural causes. We are devastated by the loss of a very talented and kindhearted soul. DuShon was a film, television, commercial and voice-over actress who also graced the stages of many Chicago theaters. She brought laughter and joy to many and will be greatly missed. At this difficult time we ask that the privacy of the family and loved ones be respected."

Photos

Celebrity Deaths: 2018's Fallen Stars

According to the Chicago Tribune, the news was also confirmed via an email sent by Gregory Jones who is the principal of the high school where Brown once worked.

The actress has been a star on the hit series since it's start back in 2012, playing the role of Connie, Assistant to Chief Boden. She also appeared in shows including Prison Break, Boss, Empire and Shameless

In an interview last year with the website Hidden Remote, Brown revealed that when she was initially cast in the role of Connie on Chicago Fire, "my character didn't even have a name. She was a noun. She was Secretary and it was a one-liner. What was exciting was [I] was auditioning for a Chicago show, but it was also the possibility that she could maybe develop into something."

TMZ was first to break the story.

