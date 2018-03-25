Megan Learns Some Secrets About Terence's Private Past While Kyle Prepares to Direct His First Film on The Arrangement

There's nowhere to hide...

Megan Morrison (Christine Evangelista) had no idea what she was getting herself into when she agreed to start doing therapy sessions with Terence Anderson (Michael Vartan) on The Arrangement, but she's about to find out there's way more to him then meets the eye.

"Working in this industry it puts these standards, this enormous pressure on people, on women…" Megan tells him in their first session together. Although she is certain that she's pulled the wool over Terence's eyes, he knows there is far more than she's leading him to believe.

"You're deflecting. There is something else at the core of your stress. Somewhere you don't want to go," he cautions her. "But if you want my help and you want to get better, we have to go there—and we will. Time to dig deep," he tells a defensive Megan.