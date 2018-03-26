See the Shocking Moment Rick Fox Finds Out Someone Close to Him Might Die on Hollywood Medium

by Vannessa Jackson | Mon., Mar. 26, 2018 7:00 AM
It's not too late to say goodbye.
Tyler Henry has some shocking news to share with retired NBA player Rick Fox on this week's episode of Hollywood Medium With Tyler Henry. The medium informs him that he might be saying goodbye to a loved one soon.
"It's always hard to say it. Someone might pass away in the next eight months," Tyler shares with him. "Oh s--t," is Rick's response to the news. Luckily, he isn't completely in the dark about who Tyler may be talking about.
"They're having me talk about a passing and someone passing away and people needing to be around and come around," Tyler shares. "There is something along those lines."
E!
"My dad who is very ill...It's difficult for him to really communicate. He can't really speak in words the way he wants to anymore," Rick shared with Tyler.
"I want him to know that I love him and I know he was the best dad that he could possibly be based on the parenting he got. I have some unresolved stuff from my dad. My dad maybe wasn't there for some of my stuff. He didn't teach me certain skills. I've got to acknowledge that with his health, that does bring up the thought and the concern," he explained about his feelings.
"I think I just need to...we need to resolve some things," Rick explains. "I don't know how to do that. I need to figure that out." Tyler had some great advice when it came to finding closure before it's too late.
"As long as you're able to have that peace with your dad in life, even if he's not able to necessarily communicate in the way that he'd like to, as long as you know you've said everything and gotten that out," Tyler shares.
See the emotional moment in the clip above!
Watch more of Hollywood Medium with Tyler Henry only on E!
