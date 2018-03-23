Amber Rose Reacts to 21 Savage Split Rumors: "I Can't Say That I'm Single"

by Corinne Heller | Fri., Mar. 23, 2018 2:16 PM
Amber Rose is not calling herself "single" amid rumors she and 21 Savage have broken up, saying the two have hit a "rough patch" and that she hopes they work things out.
It was recently reported that the 34-year-old glamour model and the 25-year-old rapper had split after dating for almost a year after fans noticed that they unfollowed each other on Instagram.
"Am I single?" Rose said on REAL 92.3 L.A.'s Big Boy Neighborhood on Friday. "To be in a relationship in general is very difficult. To be famous and in a relationship is even more difficult because you have, like, teams and people and everybody feeding ya'll both stuff and then you wind up arguing about things that you wouldn't usually argue about. But I love him. I really love him. I miss him. I think about him every day."
"But to say that I'm single—I can't say that I'm single because in my heart, I still love him," she said. "For me to say I'm single means I want to go out and find something else, like I'm ready to mingle, and I'm not. My heart is still with him. So, hopefully we can work it out but if we can't, the love is still there so, you know, we'll hopefully be able to be friends."
21 Savage has not commented.
Rich Fury/Getty Images
Rose and the rapper were last spotted together on Valentine's Day, walking hand-in-hand in Los Angeles.
"We're kind of just having like a really like a rough patch, I guess you would say, right now," Rose said. "And it's still very fresh and so that's why, like, I can never sit up here and say that I'm single because I feel single because I was just with him and I still I still love him."
She said the two still talk "a little bit" and addressed the so-called social media drama. She also talked about the friendship between her 5-year-old boy Sebastian and 21 Savage's son.
"It's almost better that we don't follow each other and we just kind of work on us, whatever that will be, just work on us and like kind of just get the Internet and all the people just out of our business because our kids love each other as well," she said. "Like our sons play together, they're 19 days apart, and so my baby asks for his son literally every day."
