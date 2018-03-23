Jinger Duggar Is 22 Weeks Pregnant: A Look Back at Her Baby Journey

At 22 weeks pregnant, Jinger Vuolo (formerly known as Jinger Duggar) is well on her way to becoming a mom for the very first time.

The 24-year-old reality star, who is married to Jeremy Vuolo, has been documenting her baby journey on social media since announcing the news. And according to her adorable chalkboard countdowns at 15, 18, 20, and 22 weeks pregnant, she is more than halfway to her due date!

So how did the couple get here? Let's take a look back at the couple's road to baby.

Saying "I Do"

The sixth oldest of the Duggar bunch, Jinger and Jeremy tied the knot in November 2016 after getting engaged in July 2016. According to People, the TLC star and former pro soccer player had started their official courtship one month prior to their engagement.

"It's been 1 year since the day we said ‘I do'...it's been the best year of my life!" the mother-to-be wrote alongside a photo of the duo on their wedding day on their anniversary. "Jeremy, you have shown me such love that is too amazing for words. Whether we are talking, going on an adventure together, or simply doing everyday life together—I cherish every moment with you! I love how you lead me in the Word and prayer. Your selflessness and sensitivity and care is remarkable. I love absolutely everything about you and couldn't be more grateful to God for giving me the most incredible husband in the world! I love you, babe!"