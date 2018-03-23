Wendy's Drops a Mixtape With McDonald's and Burger King Diss Tracks

Wendy's serves its competitors more shade with a...mixtape?

On Friday, the fast food chain released a rap EP titled We Beefin'? It features a female rapper performing five tracks—"Twitter Fingers," "4 for 4$," "Holding It Down," "Clownin'," and "Rest In Grease," the latter of which are McDonald's and Burger King diss tracks. Wendy's has often playfully feuded with the competing companies on Twitter.

In "Clownin'," the rapper raps, "Got nothin' to hide, we fresh on the side, but / You hide from funk / That's prolly why you go paint your face / My meals are great, people lining up like everyday / Leave you in shame, make you run back to Cirque du Soleil / That's cold game / But what you expect from tryna play / Won't say no names but you a clown / Get it, OK?"

Shade is thrown at McDonald's in "Rest In Grease" as well. The rapper raps, "You number 1? That's a joke / Why yo' ice cream machine always broke? / Why yo' drivethu always slow? / Why yo' innovation just can't grow? / It's queen Wendy, need I say mo'?"

McDonald's, the world's biggest restaurant chain whose mascot is Ronald McDonald the clown, announced last year it would be replacing its ice cream machines after years of complaints from customers.