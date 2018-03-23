Meghan Markle's Sweater Is a Page Out of Kate Middleton's Style Book

Meghan Markle is taking fashion inspiration from Kate Middleton, and it's so relatable.

In honor of the couple's official visit to Ireland, the Suits actress appeared arm-in-arm with Prince Harry, wearing a very familiar look. She opted for emerald fluted skirt from Greta Constantine, Mackage wrap coat, Victoria Beckham crewneck sweater (available in pink here), velvet Prada pumps and Charlotte Elizabeth bag (available for pre-order now!).

While the stunning skirt and accessories may be new items, she's worn the off-white cashmere sweater before. It's the same top she chose for her engagement photos, which were seen by millions. While many in the spotlight wouldn't dare be caught as a fashion repeat offender, Kate set a precedent for clothing long ago, making it clear that it's OK to wear the same thing twice, especially when you have to fund your own wardrobe.