Adam Hicks' Arraignment Postponed, Disney Star Ordered to Have Further Medical Evaluation

by Jess Cohen & Alli Rosenbloom | Fri., Mar. 23, 2018 12:53 PM

Adam Hicks' arraignment has been postponed, E! News has learned.

Back in January, the 25-year-old actor, who starred in the 2011 Disney Channel Original Movie Lemonade Mouth, was charged with felony second-degree robbery and attempted second-degree robbery after allegedly carrying out several armed robberies in Los Angeles with a woman believed to be his girlfriend, Danni Tamburro.

In February, Hicks appeared in court for his arraignment, which was continued until today, Friday, March 23. Adam, who has remained in custody since his last court date, appeared in a Burbank courtroom today with a new haircut, a bowl cut that was parted down the middle.

Disney Star Adam Hicks Remains in Jail After Robbery Case Arraignment

He sat in the defendant area off to the right while still in handcuffs and wore his orange jumpsuit. He did not speak at all and just sat quietly while his attorney addressed the court.

Adam's attorney notified the judge that due to an ongoing medical mental health issue that had progressed, Adam is "not currently in a state where he can assist in his defense." He was evaluated by a medical professional while in custody and the medical professional and Adam's attorney both concluded he understands the legal process but based on psychiatric conditions he's currently experiencing they are now in a situation where he can't have a conversation about his defense based on "his current perception of reality."

Rather than have him re-evaluated in Burbank, the attorney asked the court to submit Adam to the proper department for further evaluation. They submitted this motion under seal.

Disney Star Adam Hicks Charged With Series of Robberies

The judge put the arraignment on hold and ordered Adam to have further medical evaluation and is transferring him to a mental health courthouse for examination and for a status hearing on April 6 at the mental health court. The judge also set a non-appearance hearing on calendar for April 9 for Adam's counsel to appear in Burbank court to report to the judge the status of Adam's April 6 mental health court hearing.

Based on the outcome his case will resume either with defense or further medical evaluation.

Watch E! News weeknights at 2am E| 11pm P, only on E!

