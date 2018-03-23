Adam Hicks' Arraignment Postponed, Disney Star Ordered to Have Further Medical Evaluation

He sat in the defendant area off to the right while still in handcuffs and wore his orange jumpsuit. He did not speak at all and just sat quietly while his attorney addressed the court.

Adam's attorney notified the judge that due to an ongoing medical mental health issue that had progressed, Adam is "not currently in a state where he can assist in his defense." He was evaluated by a medical professional while in custody and the medical professional and Adam's attorney both concluded he understands the legal process but based on psychiatric conditions he's currently experiencing they are now in a situation where he can't have a conversation about his defense based on "his current perception of reality."

Rather than have him re-evaluated in Burbank, the attorney asked the court to submit Adam to the proper department for further evaluation. They submitted this motion under seal.