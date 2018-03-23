Drew Barrymore to "Least Talented Co-Star" Jake Gyllenhaal: No Hard Feelings!

The best way to make amends in Hollywood: make a homemade apology sign and bring it to the red carpet.

Drew Barrymorearrived at Thursday's premiere of Netflix's Santa Clarita Diet boldly carrying a sign that had "I Heart Jake Gyllenhaal" hand-written on it.

This move is coming after her appearance on the Late Late Show with James Corden during which she named Gyllenhaal her least talented co-star. The actress apologetically revealed her choice during the show's famous Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts game which had her rank her former co-stars, Hugh Grant, Adam Sandler, and Gyllenhaal by their talent, otherwise she would have to eat a turkey testicle.

E! News' Will Marfuggi spoke to Barrymore on the red carpet and asked her if she's heard from Jake since the Late Late Show's debacle.

"What started out as a turkey testicle joke went to full headlines, so I'm here going, I love you Jake," she said as she flashed her sign to the camera. "I just didn't want to eat a turkey testicle."