EXCLUSIVE!

Would Michael Vartan Get Back Together With Ex Jennifer Garner?

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Fri., Mar. 23, 2018 12:05 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Will former real-life couple and Alias co-stars Jennifer Garner and Michael Vartan ever get back together?

The 49-year-old actor, who currently stars on E!'s The Arrangement, was asked about the issue on E!'s Daily Pop. He and Garner, 45, had dated for about a year until 2004.

"Oh my God," he said.

When asked if he would ever dip back into that ex pool, he said, "I don't think so. If it didn't work once, there's a reason it didn't work."

"I am single," he said. "Single for life, unless she has four legs. That's a whole different story."

Vartan lives with a chocolate Labrador named Millie.

"She's the love of my life," he said. "I adore her."

"Everyone's getting single," Vartan said. "It's crazy. Everyone's realizing that is so much easier to be single. I love relationships. When they work, when they're great, they're great and when they're not, they're not."

Photos

They Dated? Surprising Star Couples

Jennifer Garner, Michael Vartan

Jim Smeal/WireImage

Jennifer Garner, Michael Vartan

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Vartan made his comments almost a year after Garner and husband Ben Affleck filed for divorce after almost 12 years of marriage. The two, who share three children, split in 2015. She and Vartan began dating soon after Garner filed for divorce from her first husband, Felicity co-star Scott Foley, after three years of marriage.

Vartan was married to Lauren Skaar for three years. She filed for divorce in 2014. They have no children together.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Jennifer Garner , , Breakups , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Antoni Porowski, Queer Eye, John Mayer

Antoni Porowski From Queer Eye Looks Weirdly Similar to John Mayer

Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds

How Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively Keep Their Marriage Stronger Than Ever

How to Rock Rain Gear This Spring by Target

Dushon Brown

Chicago Fire Actress DuShon Monique Brown Dead at Age 49

Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds' PDA-Filled Night Out

National Puppy Day: Celebrity Lookalikes

James Corden Spills Best and Worst Career Moments

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.