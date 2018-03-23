Would Michael Vartan Get Back Together With Ex Jennifer Garner?

Will former real-life couple and Alias co-stars Jennifer Garner and Michael Vartan ever get back together?

The 49-year-old actor, who currently stars on E!'s The Arrangement, was asked about the issue on E!'s Daily Pop. He and Garner, 45, had dated for about a year until 2004.

"Oh my God," he said.

When asked if he would ever dip back into that ex pool, he said, "I don't think so. If it didn't work once, there's a reason it didn't work."

"I am single," he said. "Single for life, unless she has four legs. That's a whole different story."

Vartan lives with a chocolate Labrador named Millie.

"She's the love of my life," he said. "I adore her."

"Everyone's getting single," Vartan said. "It's crazy. Everyone's realizing that is so much easier to be single. I love relationships. When they work, when they're great, they're great and when they're not, they're not."