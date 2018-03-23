EXCLUSIVE!

Watch American Idol's Luke Bryan Crash a Wedding and Dance to His Own Music

  • By
    &

by Tierney Bricker | Fri., Mar. 23, 2018 1:05 PM

Prepare for the Wedding Crashers remake you never knew you needed!

Luke Bryan is down for a good time, y'all, and we've got the exclusive American Idol sneak peek to prove it.

In Sunday's all-new episode of the ABC reality hit, the country superstar decides to crash a wedding that just so happens to be happening nearby as the judge wrap up their final episode of auditions. "We're going to go have some fun and crash a wedding," Bryan says." Here we go!"

Of course, the bride and groom are thrilled to see their uninvited famous guest show up and quickly give him the mic to deliver a toast that was apparently going to be too unsuitable to air on TV!

And things get pretty meta when the DJ started playing Bryan's hit song "Country Girl," with the country crooner quickly taking the mic to deliver an impromptu performance before taking selfies with a bunch of the guests. Best wedding gift ever? 

Expect to see hopefuls try out in Los Angeles, Nashville, New Orleans, New York City and Savannah during Sunday's episode, before Idol heads back to Los Angeles to kick of Hollywood week on Monday night. 

American Idol airs Sundays and Mondays at 8 p.m. on ABC.

Don't miss E! News every weekday at 7 and 11 p.m.

