Watch American Idol's Luke Bryan Crash a Wedding and Dance to His Own Music

Prepare for the Wedding Crashers remake you never knew you needed!

Luke Bryan is down for a good time, y'all, and we've got the exclusive American Idol sneak peek to prove it.

In Sunday's all-new episode of the ABC reality hit, the country superstar decides to crash a wedding that just so happens to be happening nearby as the judge wrap up their final episode of auditions. "We're going to go have some fun and crash a wedding," Bryan says." Here we go!"

Of course, the bride and groom are thrilled to see their uninvited famous guest show up and quickly give him the mic to deliver a toast that was apparently going to be too unsuitable to air on TV!