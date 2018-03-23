2018 Environmental Media Association Awards Announced: See the Complete List of Nominees

by Nikki Levy | Fri., Mar. 23, 2018 11:59 AM

The Good Place finale

NBC

The Environmental Media Association has announced the nominees for its 28th annual award show!

The EMA Awards honor productions and individuals in both film and television that increase public awareness and inspire personal action on environmental issues. The show is switching things up this year with the awards taking place in Los Angeles in May, while last year's show was in September at the Santa Monica Airport.

Photos

Do-Gooders: Eco-Friendly Edition

On May 22, the year's winners will be honored with their awards. Fox, National Geographic, Sony and HBO are at the top of the list this time around with three nods each.The annual ceremony will follow the EMA IMPACT Summit, set to take place on May 21 and 22 with a focus on educating and inspiring others to create actionable plans to help our planet and economy. 

Check out the complete list of nominees below:

Hong Chau, Matt Damon, Downsizing

Paramount Pictures

Feature Film

Ferdinand (20th Century Fox)

Downsizing (Paramount Pictures)

Flint (Sony Pictures Television for Lifetime)

Geostorm (Warner Bros. Pictures, Skydance, and Electric Entertainment)

Documentary Film 

Third Industrial Revolution (Viceland)

Jane (National Geographic)

Ghost of The Mountains (Disneynature)

Happening: A Clean Energy Revolution (HBO Documentary Films and The Redford Center)

The Blacklist

The CW

Television Episodic Drama 

The Blacklist - "The Invisible Hand" (Sony Pictures/NBCUniversal)

Philip K Dick's Electric Dreams - "Crazy Diamond" (Sony Pictures/Channel 4 and Amazon)

Famous In Love - "La La Locked" (Warner Horizon Scripted Television/Freeform)

Television Episodic Comedy 

The Good Place - "Somewhere Else" (NBCUniversal)

Adam Ruins Everything - "Adam Ruins The Suburbs" (TruTV)

American Housewife - "Back to School" (ABC Studios)

&amp;lt;i&amp;gt;Sesame Street&amp;lt;/i&amp;gt; Parody of &amp;quot;Despacito&amp;quot;

Sesame Workshop

Reality Television 

VICE: Dirty Oil and Rebuilding our Reefs - "Ep 78" (HBO)

Caribbean Pirate Treasure - "Ship Sinker: Lighthouse Reef in Belize" (Travel Channel)

StarTalk Neil deGrasse Tyson (National Geographic)

Children's Television

Ready Jet Go! - "Back To Bortron 7" (PBS Kids)

Cyberchase - "Back to Canalia's Future" (PBS Kids)

Sesame Street - "The Helpful Cloud" (HBO)

The EMA Awards will take place at the Montage Beverly Hills on May 22.

