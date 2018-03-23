Kylie Jenner Has a Girls' Night Out With Sisters and Jordyn Woods

New mama Kylie Jenner, sisters Kendall Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian and BFF Jordyn Woods started out their Thursday night as a girls' night.

The four dined at the Mr. Chow restaurant in Beverly Hills. Kourtney, 38, posted on her Instagram page a video of their table as well as a mirror selfie of the four, writing, "Little Dinner Party." She wore a black crop top and matching long jacket and jeans, while Kylie, 20, wore a black mini dress, white jacket and black thigh-high boots, Kendall, 22, sported a black turtleneck and jeans and Jordyn, 20, wore a white shirt and khakis.

Pregnant sister Khloe Kardashian, who is in Cleveland with boyfriend Tristan Thompson, appeared to feel a little left out, writing, "Realest of the real ones" and "FOMO AF."

Pregnant sister Khloe Kardashian, who is in Cleveland with boyfriend Tristan Thompson, appeared to feel a little left out, writing, "Realest of the real ones" and "FOMO AF."

TMZ reported that Khloe's ex-husband, Lamar Odom, was at Mr. Chow at the same time and left about 15 minutes after the women arrived, posting video of him in a vehicle. The outlet quoted sources at the restaurant as saying Lamar walked up to their table and that they had a friendly chat. TMZ also said Travis Scott, father of his and Kylie's 7-week daughter Stormi Webster, showed up a little later to join the women and posted video of the parents walking to the car together.