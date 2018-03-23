Meghan Markle's Belfast Look: Why Her Skirt and Messy Bun Are So Significant

This was also the first time Markle wore a skirt to a royal engagement.

"Although she has worn them plenty during her career as an actress, this was her first time wearing a skirt as an almost-member of the royal family," Ross says. "The skirt sends a professional, yet ladylike vibe which may be more suitable for royal events than a more formal suit or trousers look. A few people noted that today's outfit was just like something Rachel Zane would wear in suits!"

In addition to her wardrobe, Ross notes that Markle's bun hairstyle is getting a lot of attention.

"Meghan brought back the messy bun, which is probably the most divisive part of today's look," Ross says. "Some people thought the bun was chic, while others felt the messy, piece-y updo was unprofessional."

But it could just be a more practical decision, Ross shares.

"When Meghan's hair is tied back, she is able to shake hands, give hugs, and meet people without her hair getting in the way," Ross explains. "She also does not have to battle against the weather, as it was a windy, rainy day in Belfast. Meghan may want to explore different hairstyles for these events, like a sleek ponytail or elegant chignon, to keep the naysayers at bay!"