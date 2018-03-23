Devil Wears Prada Superfan John Krasinski Gets to Hang Out With Emily Blunt and Meryl Streep

We bet a million girls would kill for a night out with these stars.

On Thursday night, John Krasinski was the lucky guy who got to mingle with two of the ladies from one of his favorite films, The Devil Wears Prada: his beloved wife Emily Blunt and the queen of the silver screen herself, Meryl Streep. Yes, he loves his job, he loves his job, he loves his job.

The star, who once admitted to Blunt that he had already seen the 2006 flick 75 times, mingled with the two stars at a screening for Final Portrait at the Guggenheim Museum in New York City.

However, paths didn't finish crossing at Streep. The film was directed by Stanley Tucci, who famously played Streep's right-hand man, Nigel, in the film. As an added real-life twist, Tucci is married to Blunt's older sister, Felicity Blunt, and the couple is currently expecting their second child together.