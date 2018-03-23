Cardi B Wants to Know How Her "F--king Tax Money" Is Being Spent: "I Want Receipts"

Cardi B has some beef with Uncle Sam.

The 25-year-old rapper took to Instagram on Thursday to vent her frustrations over her taxes—alleging the "government is taking 40 percent."

"Uncle Sam, I want to know what you're doing with my f--king tax money," the "Bodak Yellow" artist said in a profanity-filled video.

Arguing she receives updates on how her money is spent after making a donation, the "On Fleek" star wanted to know how her tax money was being spent, too. Citing her home state of New York as an example, she complained how the streets are "always dirty" and how "there's still rats on the damn trains." She also called out the government for the amount of funding they allocate towards prisons—claiming the money gives inmates "like two underwears [and] one jumpsuit for, like, five months."

"What is y'all doing with my f--king money?" she reiterated. "I want to know. I want receipts. I want everything."

Watch the video to see her vent.