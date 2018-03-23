Justin Bieber Was the Worst SNL Guest, According to Bill Hader

Sorry, Justin Bieber. When it comes to SNL guests, you've been dubbed the worst—well, according to alum Bill Hader.

The SNL veteran stopped by Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen Thursday night, where a fan called in to ask who he and fellow guest Jay Pharaoh consider the worst-behaved celebrity host or musical guest from their time on the show.

"It was Bieber," Hader said bluntly.

As he explained, "He just was in a bad place...Maybe he's in a better place, but back then he was in a very…it was rough."