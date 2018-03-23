The 100 Sneak Peek Declares No Bad Guys, No Good Guys, Only Survivors

by Lauren Piester | Fri., Mar. 23, 2018 9:00 AM
Forget everything you used to think you knew about The 100—or almost everything.
Season five of The CW drama is just about a month away from finally returning, and pretty much everything is different except for one thing: everyone is still fighting desperately for survival.
The new promo above, exclusive to E! News, declares that there are no more bad guys, no more good guys, only survivors left to fight for this one little green patch of earth that remains after the death wave at the end of season four.
It's been six years since Clarke (Eliza Taylor) got left behind while some went into space and some went underground, but she claims she doesn't regret having stayed on the ground, because it introduced her to her new friend/adopted daughter, Madi (Lola Flanery).
As boss Jason Rothenberg told us back when the season four finale aired nearly a year ago, Clarke and Madi's relationship will play a huge part in season five.
"Clarke will now have spent six years alone with this child who is her daughter, who she loves as much as a mother loves a daughter," he said. "What happens if her daughter's well-being in some way contradicts what Bellamy and/or Octavia need—which is a really ambiguous way of describing things—but where will Clarke fall if a choice that is right for her child is not the choice that's right for her people? So we'll see Clarke being forced to make the kinds of decisions unlike we've seen her have to make before."
As she says in the trailer, what becomes of the Commander of Death when there's no one left to kill? Apparently, she becomes a mom.
The CW
It also appears that we're getting those flashbacks Rothenberg promised, explaining how Clarke met Madi and exactlly what happened to all the characters during those six "pretty f--king awesome years" that have passed.
The promo also gives us a little glimpse at how Octavia's (Marie Avgeropoulos) doing (either very well or not very well at all depending on your perspective) and at Bellamy's (Bob Morley) determination to get back down to the ground to show off his very good new look (we assume).
As usual, all of it is intense as hell and only makes this last month of waiting even harder!
The 100 returns Tuesday, April 24 on the CW.
