Stanley Tucci's Wife Felicity Blunt Is Pregnant With Baby No. 2

Surprise!

Stanley Tucci and Felicity Blunt have another baby on the way. The literary agent has not discussed her second pregnancy publicly. Rather, Felicity let her baby bump speak for itself by joining him at the Guggenheim Museum's screening of Final Portrait in New York City Thursday.

Felicity's sister, Emily Blunt, and friend, Blake Lively, were seen rubbing her belly on the red carpet. It's unclear how far along she is; E! News has reached out to Stanley's rep for comment.

The parents-to-be met in 2010 during Emily's wedding to John Krasinski. They got engaged in Berlin a year later and exchanged vows in a private ceremony in 2012. They celebrated their marriage with a group of friends a few weeks later, where Steve Buscemi served as best man and Oliver Platt was a groomsman. Guests included Patricia Clarkson, Colin Firth, Julianne Moore and Meryl Streep—and a few of the A-listers also attended the Final Portrait screening.

Stanley and Felicity welcomed a son, Mateo Tucci, in early 2015.