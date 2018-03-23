John Cena Finally Goes to Prom for the First Time Thanks to Ellen DeGeneres

John Cena has learned how to be the champion of prom thanks to Ellen DeGeneres.

The WWE professional wrestler stopped by the daytime host's set on Friday to talk his upcoming comedy, Blockers, about parents seeing their kids off to prom, and the film gave the comedian a brilliant idea. As it turns out, the 40-year-old has never been to an actual prom.

"I went to boarding school and it was a coed boarding school, so I kinda saw these people all year anyway and I was dead broke and I had the chance to stay on campus and earn some money, so I didn't go to prom," he explained.