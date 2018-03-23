Will Smith and Jimmy Fallon Remix 11 of Your Favorite Theme Songs—and It's Epic

by Elyse Dupre | Fri., Mar. 23, 2018 5:04 AM
Will Smith and Jimmy Fallon gave fans a bit of TV nostalgia on Thursday's episode of The Tonight Show by singing a mash-up of classic sitcom theme songs.
The late-night host and Men in Black star threw it all the way back to the 1960s by whistling The Andy Griffith Show theme song and singing the I Dream of Jeannie opener. They also remixed a few 1970s and 1980s classics, including the theme songs from Good Times, The Jeffersons, Diff'rent Strokes, The Great American Hero and Three's Company. Of course, they included a few late '80s/early '90s hits, as well, like the tunes from The Golden Girls, Full House and Martin.
But the grand finale was when Smith threw it back to his own TV glory days and rapped The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air theme song.
Watch the video to hear the epic mash-up.
(E! and NBC are both part of NBCUniversal).
