Inside Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Secret Trip to Belfast

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle sure are sneaky.

The couple popped up in Belfast Friday for an official—but unannounced—visit. According to reporters on the ground, Harry and Meghan's trip had been kept a secret for "security reasons." (Prince William and Kate Middleton visited Northern Ireland prior to their 2011 wedding, too.)

Harry and Meghan had every reason to be cautious. For several decades, the area suffered numerous bombings and shootings as the Irish Republican Army sought to end the British rule. In 1979, Prince Charles' uncle, Louis Mountbatten, was assassinated when an IRA bomb blew up on his boat; Louis' twin grandsons and Doreen, Lady Brabourne, were also killed in the blast.

But Harry and Meghan looked happy as ever as their flight touched down at 10 a.m. local time. They began their day at the Eikon Center to see a youth-led peace-building initiative, Amazing the Space. Always in vogue, the former Suits actress wore a Mackage coat, a Victoria Beckham sweater, a Greta Constantine skirt and Jimmy Choo heels. She held a Charlotte Elizabeth purse.