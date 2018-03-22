Chris Evans May Be Retiring from the Marvel Franchise Following Avengers 4

Randy Holmes/ABC
Chris Evans may be ready to move on from Marvel.
In an interview with the New York Times, the 36-year-old actor recently revealed that he might not be returning to the hit franchise following Avengers 4, which is set to be released May 2019.
"You want to get off the train before they push you off," he told the publication.
Evans, who has been playing the role of Captain America since 2011 when Captain America: The First Avenger was released, filmed his final two Marvel movies for which he is contractually obligated—Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers 4—back-to-back. And despite returning for reshoots this fall, he will likely be hanging up his shield for good after that.
AKM-GSI
As E! News previously reported in July 2017, Robert Downey Jr. revealed that he, too, may be ready to leave the Marvel universe.
The actor made his debut as the Marvel superhero in the surprise monster hit Iron Man in 2008 and will reprise his role for the eighth time in the upcoming Avengers: Infinity War.
"It's this cyclical thing," Downey Jr. told News Corp Australia Network in an interview. "I could have said when the first Avengers came out: 'It's never going to get any better than that. Everybody stop.' But to me it's always about people and opportunities, like the Russos [Avengers directors Anthony Russo and Joe Russo], who I adore."
He continued, "Everyone says to me it's like a glove that fits so well. I have to start over every time but I am starting over with a pretty solid base. I just never want to blow it for the last six or seven [MCU movies] I have done by dropping the ball because I decided to go do it one more time," he continued. "I just want to hang up my jersey before it's embarrassing."
Avengers: Infinity War hits theaters April 27.