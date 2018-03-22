Katie Lee Is Engaged! See the Food Network Star's Engagement Ring

by Mike Vulpo | Thu., Mar. 22, 2018 7:45 PM

Katie Lee is serving up some romance tonight!

The Food Network star and cookbook author revealed on Instagram Thursday evening that she is engaged to television producer Ryan Biegel.

"I said yes," Katie captioned her announcement while displaying her engagement ring for the very first time.

It appears the special proposal occurred at the La Réserve Paris Hotel and Spa as the pair enjoyed a getaway to the City of Light. They also enjoyed dinner at Chez Georges earlier in the week. 

As soon as the announcement was made, famous friends including Bobby Flay, Giada De Laurentiis and Ayesha Curry expressed their excitement on the post.

Photos

Stars' Engagement Rings

Over the years, Katie has found great success in the food space with her signature recipes and personality.

In addition to starring on cooking shows including Beach Bites with Katie Lee and The Kitchen, Katie has written books such as Endless Summer and The Comfort Table.

Not to be outdone, Ryan has been a producer on several successful shows including Top Chef, Real Housewives of New York City and Best Bars in America.

And when not working on various projects through the small screen, chances are you can find these two exploring the world and all of the world's greatest foods. 

"Sure can't tell how much pasta she just ate by looking at her," Ryan recently joked on Instagram while enjoying a vacation in Italy with his leading lady. "#loveagirlwhoeats #pasta #italy #nocarbleftbehind #travel."

Congratulations to the couple on their special engagement.

Kate Middleton Switches Up Her Pregnancy Style

