Katie Lee Is Engaged! See the Food Network Star's Engagement Ring

Katie Lee is serving up some romance tonight!

The Food Network star and cookbook author revealed on Instagram Thursday evening that she is engaged to television producer Ryan Biegel.

"I said yes," Katie captioned her announcement while displaying her engagement ring for the very first time.

It appears the special proposal occurred at the La Réserve Paris Hotel and Spa as the pair enjoyed a getaway to the City of Light. They also enjoyed dinner at Chez Georges earlier in the week.

As soon as the announcement was made, famous friends including Bobby Flay, Giada De Laurentiis and Ayesha Curry expressed their excitement on the post.