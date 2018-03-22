Liam Payne Wishes Son Bear a Happy 1st Birthday in Sweet Instagram Post

Liam Payne is one proud papa!

The singer took to Instagram today to wish a very happy 1st birthday to his son, Bear, writing, "Can't believe my little man is one today, where does the time go? Happy birthday son you're my world."

Payne's girlfriend Cheryl Cole also took to social media to celebrate her son via Twitter. "Thank you so much for all of your beautiful birthday wishes for Bear. Have told him he has lots."

As E! News previously reported, the former One Direction member and Cole welcomed their first child together in March of last year. Once news of the birth went public, Payne took to Instagram with a heartfelt message about fatherhood.

"My close friends and family know there are very few times when I'm left speechless... wow!" he wrote. "I'm incredibly happy to welcome our new baby boy into the world, it's a moment that I will never forget for the rest of my life and my favourite memory I have so far."