Liam Payne Wishes Son Bear a Happy 1st Birthday in Sweet Instagram Post

Liam Payne is one proud papa!
The singer took to Instagram today to wish a very happy 1st birthday to his son, Bear, writing, "Can't believe my little man is one today, where does the time go? Happy birthday son you're my world."
Payne's girlfriend Cheryl Cole also took to social media to celebrate her son via Twitter. "Thank you so much for all of your beautiful birthday wishes for Bear. Have told him he has lots."
As E! News previously reported, the former One Direction member and Cole welcomed their first child together in March of last year. Once news of the birth went public, Payne took to Instagram with a heartfelt message about fatherhood.
"My close friends and family know there are very few times when I'm left speechless... wow!" he wrote. "I'm incredibly happy to welcome our new baby boy into the world, it's a moment that I will never forget for the rest of my life and my favourite memory I have so far."
And while things may be great when it comes to their son, Payne recently opened up about his relationship issues with Cole during an interview with ES Magazine.
"You know, we have our struggles. Like, of course I'm not gonna sit here and say that everything's absolutely fine and dandy, because of course you go through different things, and that's what a relationship is."
He continued, "This part of our relationship was never not going to happen; there was always going to be a little bit of tenseness in the way we sort ourselves out. But tell me a relationship in the world that doesn't go through a spot like that? It's about whether you make it through or not, together, is the main point there, I guess."
But despite bumps in the relationship, Payne hasn't wasted an opportunity to express how much the couple's son has impacted them for the better since becoming a dad. "The moment that little boy or girl looks in your eyes, your life is changed forever," the "Strip That Down" singer said on the The Kyle and Jackie O show.
He later added during a fan Q&A, "I'd say bath time is the most amazing thing, is the funniest thing. He's great, little Bear, he's just learning now to giggle, these past couple of days. We got the first giggle out of him the other day. I've slowly noticed that as l come over and I'll pick him from where ever and [get] a lovely little smile out of him, He smiles just like his mum and his mum smiles beautiful."
Happy birthday, Bear!