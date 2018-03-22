Danielle Fishel Engaged to Drop the Mic Producer Jensen Karp

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for TBS
Danielle Fishel is officially off the market!
According to a post on Hailey Baldwin's Instagram story today, the 36-year-old Boy Meets World alum is engaged to Drop the Mic executive producer, Jensen Karp.
"We have a Drop the Mic engagement!!!!!!" Baldwin, who co-hosts the TV show, wrote on social media with a photo of Fishel and Karp.
While it's unclear how long the pair have been dating, Karp has been sharing photos of Fishel on Instagram since last June.
And back in November, Fishel uploaded a video paired with a heartwarming post to her man on Instagram in honor of his birthday.
Hailey Baldwin/Instagram
"I'm not fond of public happy birthday messages but you're my exception," she wrote. "With certainty I can say there's not a single person who knows you who wouldn't say you've made his or her life better in some way. You encourage and motivate people to be the best version of themselves, partially because you've worked so hard on yourself and know the benefits of self-improvement first-hand."
She concluded, "You are my partner, the only man with whom I'd hold hands while he's wearing socks and sandals, the brightest light in my life, the answer to a prayer, my biggest supporter, the power moons that fuel my ship, and the only proof I need to know I'm lucky. Special shout-out to Larry Karp and @haroldine for getting you here and raising you to be the MAN I am proud to call mine. Happy birthday, @Jensenclan88."
As E! News previously reported, Fishel married Tim Belusko in 2013, though the couple's divorce was finalized in May 2016 after two years of marriage.
Congrats to the newly engaged couple!