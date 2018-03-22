Danielle Fishel Engaged to Drop the Mic Producer Jensen Karp

Danielle Fishel is officially off the market!

According to a post on Hailey Baldwin's Instagram story today, the 36-year-old Boy Meets World alum is engaged to Drop the Mic executive producer, Jensen Karp.

"We have a Drop the Mic engagement!!!!!!" Baldwin, who co-hosts the TV show, wrote on social media with a photo of Fishel and Karp.

While it's unclear how long the pair have been dating, Karp has been sharing photos of Fishel on Instagram since last June.

And back in November, Fishel uploaded a video paired with a heartwarming post to her man on Instagram in honor of his birthday.