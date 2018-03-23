Stylish Spring Outfits You Can Wear With Rain Boots and Other Cute Outdoor Gear

When the weather acts up, you have to dress accordingly.

But just because you must resort to wearing practical weather-appropriate gear doesn't mean you have to sacrifice your personal style. Quite the opposite, in fact, thanks to Hunter for Target's limited-time only lifestyle collection. The trick: Consider rain boots your new everyday shoe this season.

Seriously, whether you're on vacay with the family, out on the weekend with friends or just living your daily life, these all-age friendly lifestyle pieces are made for any occasion.

Here's how E! News style correspondent and Target Stylist Zanna Roberts Rassi styles 'em.