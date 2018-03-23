Gwyneth Paltrow Is Classic With a Twist and More Best Dressed Stars

  • By
by Alanah Joseph | Fri., Mar. 23, 2018 5:04 AM

ESC: Best Dressed, Gwyneth Paltrow

Donato Sardella/Getty Images

Spring is here! 

The seasons are changing, so naturally celebrities' wardrobes are, too. This week, we got a glimpse of what's to come as we get further into spring. New trends, bold hues, open-toe heels and fabulous dresses—all of the things you've missed during winter are finally back.

Case in point: Gwyneth Paltrow's brilliant ensemble, which will instantly transport you into her California dream. With the perfect backdrop, the star's rainbow-pleated dress is the colorful surprise we've been waiting for.

Stars like Victoria Justice, Mary J. Blige and Bella Hadid also joined in, celebrating the new season with beautiful ensembles.

Check out the best dressed stars of the week below!

ESC: Best Dressed

Darren Gerrish/WireImage

Jourdan Dunn

It's all in the details! The model stuns in a multicolored dress and nude heels to celebrate the Atelier Swarovski 10th Anniversary Book Launch. 

ESC: Best Dressed, Victoria Justice

Gotham/Getty Images

Victoria Justice

The style influencer is getting us excited for spring with a floral dress, statement earrings, sheer tights, structured bag and ankle boots.

ESC: Best Dressed, Bella Hadid

VCG/VCG via Getty Images

Bella Hadid

The model pairs her ruffled gown to sleek hair to add contrasting textures to her style. It's epic.

ESC: Best Dressed, Mary J. Blige

Donato Sardella/Getty Images

Mary J. Blige

Between the blue python coat and leather, body con dress, the entertainer's style is both powerful and playful.

ESC: Best Dressed, Gwyneth Paltrow

Donato Sardella/Getty Images

Gwyneth Paltrow

The Goop owner nails the sunset backdrop in an aquamarine dress.

ESC: Best Dressed, Kristen Bell

Gabriel Olsen/FilmMagic

Kristen Bell

This actress just took a style risk with big buttons, and it's working for her.

ESC: Best Dressed, Daisy Ridley

Dave J Hogan/Dave J Hogan/Getty Images

Daisy Ridley

The star is all suited up for the red carpet, and it's genius.

ESC: Best Dressed, Adria Arjona

Gabriel Olsen/FilmMagic

Adria Arjona

The actress proves that looser fits can be sultry silhouettes. 

