Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber: Are They Living Separate Lives?

by Vannessa Jackson | Thu., Mar. 22, 2018 4:25 PM

Trouble in paradise...again? 

Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez are reportedly taking a break from their relationship once again, and as of late, it seems like they are living totally separate lives. Selena has been spotted having tons of fun in Australia, while Justin has been hanging around town with a model named Baskin Champion

Even though Baskin was seen in his Lamborghini the morning after they were spotted hanging out, we're told there isn't anything serious going on. "To say they are dating would be a huge stretch," sources told E! News. So what else have the two been up to since spending time apart? 

Selena Gomez Heads to Australia...Without Justin Bieber

Watch the clip above to get all the latest details! 

