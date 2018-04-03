How Jennie Garth and Tori Spelling's Friendship Survived Babies, Bad Boys and Beverly Hills, 90210

High school never ends—and neither does Jennie Garth and Tori Spelling's special friendship.

It's hard to believe that it's been close to 28 years since viewers were first introduced to Beverly Hills, 90210.

The juicy series followed a group of friends living in the 90210 zip code as they transitioned from students into adults.

And while a majority of the star-studded cast including Shannen Doherty, Jason Priestley, Ian Ziering and Brian Austin Green went their own separate ways in Hollywood, one pair has remained extra tight. If you haven't already guessed, we're totally talking about the ladies who brought Kelly Taylor and Donna Martin to life.

With Jennie's 46th birthday upon us today, it's no better time to celebrate the actress' friendship with Tori that remains unbreakable to this day.