Want a Taste? Taco Bell, Starbucks, Pillsbury and More Reveal Wild New Products

Can we take one of each please?!

Just when you thought restaurants and major food companies were done creating clever and unique products for consumers, a few famous brands have announced some intriguing new items.

Get ready readers, because your stomachs are about to start growling real quick.

We begin with the always innovative Taco Bell who didn't announce a new menu item at their fast-food restaurants. Instead, they are setting their eyes on stores.

According to Nation's Restaurant News, the company plans to bring its own branded bags of chips to supermarkets and convenience stores. Shoppers can choose between three flavors—Mild, Fire and Classic —that also mimic the taste of Taco Bell's signature sauce packets. The chips will debut in retail stores in May including select 7-Eleven locations