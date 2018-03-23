The Good Fight's Diane Lockhart and Elsbeth Tascioni Have a Heart-to-Heart That Will Make Your Day

It's party time on The Good Fight and Diane Lockhart, well, she continues to not give a s—t.

In E! News' exclusive sneak peek of "Day 429," the fourth episode of The Good Fight season two, Elsbeth Tascioni (guest star Carrie Preston), everybody's favorite kooky attorney, has a heart-to-heart with Diane at Reddick, Boseman and Lockhart's party. Viewers know Diane (Christine Baranski) is having a hard time with, well, reality, and she explains to Elsbeth her current outlook in life. It was partially inspired by a homeless man ranting on the street about the state of the United States and President Donald Trump.

"And I realized, that's what my inner-monologue sounds like. And that's when I decided, I've got to change," Diane says.