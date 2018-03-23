The Good Fight's Diane Lockhart and Elsbeth Tascioni Have a Heart-to-Heart That Will Make Your Day

by Chris Harnick | Fri., Mar. 23, 2018 6:35 AM
It's party time on The Good Fight and Diane Lockhart, well, she continues to not give a s—t.
In E! News' exclusive sneak peek of "Day 429," the fourth episode of The Good Fight season two, Elsbeth Tascioni (guest star Carrie Preston), everybody's favorite kooky attorney, has a heart-to-heart with Diane at Reddick, Boseman and Lockhart's party. Viewers know Diane (Christine Baranski) is having a hard time with, well, reality, and she explains to Elsbeth her current outlook in life. It was partially inspired by a homeless man ranting on the street about the state of the United States and President Donald Trump.
"And I realized, that's what my inner-monologue sounds like. And that's when I decided, I've got to change," Diane says.
"To what?" Elsbeth asks.
"To someone whose not going crazy," Diane says.
It's almost too much for Elsbeth to handle, so she distracts herself with Diane's accessories. What happens next? You'll need to watch the video above to see it, it's too good not to.
The episode also features Liz (Audra McDonald) representing her son's favorite teacher after she senses the school fired him for illegitimate reasons. Elsbeth is cold in by Lucca (Cush Jumbo) after a new lawsuit hits too close to home. Gary Cole, Tim Matheson, Mamie Gummer and Christian Borle also guest star.
The Good Fight drops new episodes Sundays on CBS All Access.
