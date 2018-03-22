Tiffani Thiessen Reveals If Her First Kiss Was Really on Saved by the Bell

  • By
    &

by Serrie Ro | Thu., Mar. 22, 2018 1:39 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Although its been nearly 25 years since the final episode of Saved by the Bell aired, we just can't seem to stop talking about it.

Tiffani Thiessen revealed that her first kiss was not on the show with her then costar, Mark-Paul Gosselaar, who played her love-interest Zack Morris. 

The reveal occurred Thursday morning when she joined E!'s Daily Pop hosts Carissa Culiner and Justin Sylvester to talk about her new Netflix series Alexa & Katie.

The show showcases Tiffani as a mom to two teenagers. It also showcases people living with cancer in a light, comedic way. 

"It has a lot of heart. There's a lot of laughter to it," she shared with us. "It's a total sitcom. It's a family show. My daughter is obsessed with the show already. She went to almost every single taping."

Photos

Daily Pop's Celebrity Guests

During her appearance, a clip from the show played in which Tiffani's character tells her daughter about a boy she kissed in high school. She said he was a football player and his name was "Zack, uh, started with an M." Sounds familiar. 

The Daily Pop hosts caught on too allowing Carissa to ask about the line. Tiffani answered, "I read it for the first table read. I'm like 'Are you kidding me,' I can never escape it."

Alexa & Katie is streaming on Netflix now.  

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Exclusives , Apple News , Tiffani Thiessen , Daily Pop , Top Stories
Latest News
Sex and the City, Cynthia Nixon

Style Proof Cynthia Nixon Was Always Poised to Be a Politician

Taco Bell chips, Wild Foods

Want a Taste? Taco Bell, Starbucks, Pillsbury and More Reveal Wild New Products

Anton Yelchin

Anton Yelchin's Family Settles Wrongful Death Lawsuit Against Fiat Chrysler

Prince Charles, Prince of Wales

5 Bombshell Claims About Prince Charles in Rebel Prince

Kevin Federline, Britney Spears

All the Craziness From Britney Spears' 2-Year Marriage to Kevin Federline That You Forgot About

Cate Blanchett, Woody Allen

Cate Blanchett Talks Woody Allen Allegations and Says Social Media is “Not the Judge and Jury”

Big Bang Theory Cast

How Much Longer Will The Big Bang Theory Last?

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.