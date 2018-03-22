Real Housewives' Kelly Dodd Finalizes Divorce From Michael Dodd

by Jess Cohen | Thu., Mar. 22, 2018

Kelly Dodd, Real Housewives of Orange County

It's officially over for Kelly Dodd and Michael Dodd.

The Real Housewives of Orange County star's attorney confirms to E! News that Kelly and Michael are formally divorced and the divorce has been finalized. Additionally, E! News has obtained the court judgement, which was entered on February 23 and processed on March 7.

On February 23, Kelly took to Twitter to write to her social media followers, "My divorce is final today!! Over the moon happy!"

Back in September, E! News confirmed that the Bravo star's marriage was ending and that Kelly planned to file for divorce when she got back from her trip to Germany that she was on at the time.

Real Housewives of Orange County Star Kelly Dodd Plans to Divorce Husband Michael Dodd

"Our marriage is over, I'm out of there! We've have problems for years and I've had enough, I'm done with our marriage," Kelly told the Daily Mail in September. "It's just a case where two people can't get along. It's best if we went our separate ways and concentrate on our daughter."

She continued, "We aren't good together, maybe we'll better to each other when we are divorced and are friends. But right now we are both miserable and it's not good for either one of us, let alone our daughter."

The couple had been together for 11 years prior to their split and they have an 11-year-old daughter together named Jolie. Back in 2012, Kelly had filed for divorce from Michael but they got back together.

