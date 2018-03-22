Blake Lively Is the Ultimate Mom in This 2000s Trend

Paris Hilton, is that you?

Nope, it's Blake Lively in the most iconic outfit from the 2000s: the tracksuit. After Juicy Couture demonstrated the appeal of the look nearly 20 years ago, which included its undeniable comfort, flattering fit and popularity, the style took over, making its way into the closets of the masses. Yet, there was one group that took a particular liking to the new iteration of the sweatsuit: moms.

We get why. With a matching top and bottom, you can chase your kids around the playground and wear an outfit that would make Paris say "That's hot"—winning! School pick-up zones were never the same.

Now, Blake is giving the winning style new life. Ines and James' mom appeared at the launch of the Tod's x Barneys capsule collection in a suede tracksuit from Tod's Fall 2018 line. She finished the look with the brand's Crocodile Gommino Bagboots and large black hoops.

By tucking her joggers into her leather ankle boots, the star offers a more sophisticated take on the 2000s trend. To do the same, pair your tracksuit with heels or boots and lux accessories.

Ready to bring this style back? Shop the look below!

ESC: Dare to Wear Market

White Mark

2-Piece Set, $35

Beyond Proper

Lace-Up Velour Sweatshirt, Now $49

Opening Ceremony

Velour Tie Track Jacket, Now $78; Velour Tie Track Pants, Now $39

DANIELLE GUIZIO

Velour Tracksuit, $160

Velvet

Sagan Hoodie, Now $105; Tia Sweatpants, Now $97

Bella Dahl

Velvet Cropped Hoodie, Now $85; Stitched Stripe Jogger, $189

VETEMENTS x Juicy Couture

Embroidered Cotton-Blend Velvet Tracksuit, Now $844

