Sean Penn Falls Out of Love With Acting: "The Thrill Is Gone"

Is Sean Penn done with acting for good?

The Hollywood veteran spoke with CBS Sunday Morning in an interview that is scheduled to air this weekend, saying the thrill is gone and he isn't in love with his job anymore.

As an actor, director and writer, Penn has made quite a name for himself during the 40 years he's been in the entertainment business, even winning two Academy Awards. But lately, he hasn't been enjoying acting, and he admits he's been feeling this way for a bit.

"I, you know, I think that this had been true for some time," Penn told Tracy Smith in the candid interview.