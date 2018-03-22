Lena Waithe Reflects on Aziz Ansari Sexual Misconduct Claims

Aziz Ansari's Master of None co-star Lena Waithe has weighed in again on the sexual misconduct allegations made against him, saying she hopes people now educate themselves about consent.

In January, a woman said in an interview she felt "violated" during a 2017 date with the actor and comic. He said that he and a woman had engaged in sexual activity that "by all indications was completely consensual." Waithe told 89.3 KPCC's The Frame after the scandal that "in every situation, it's not always black and white," adding, "There are no sides, really, in some of these scenarios." The Ansari allegations had sparked much debate online about the issue of sexual consent.

Waithe, an outspoken supporter of the Time's Up initiative to help victims of sexual harassment, touched upon this when asked about Ansari again in an April 2018 cover interview with Vanity Fair.

"At the end of the day," she said, "what I would hope comes out of this is that we as a society...educate ourselves about what consent is—what it looks like, what it feels like, what it sounds like. I think there are both men and women who are still trying to figure it out."