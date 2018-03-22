Chris Evans and Jenny Slate Break Up—Again

Unlike Jenny Slate, Chris Evans doesn't discuss his love life.

In a New York Times profile on Evans published Thursday, Reggie Ugwu casually revealed the couple has broken up for a second time, writing that "their on-again, off-again relationship, beloved by the internet, recently ended." Evans, for his part, did not offer additional insights, and Slate made no mention of their split when she appeared on The Late Late Show this week.

E! News has reached out to reps for Evans and Slate for comment.

Ugwu's reference to Slate was made in regard to how Evans has been an ally to women during the #MeToo movement. "One book he found eye-opening was Rebecca Solnit's The Mother of All Questions. Mr. Evans read it while dating the actress Jenny Slate," Ugwu wrote, "...and decided that he needed to listen more and speak less." Evans is outspoken about cultural and political issues on Twitter, but in the #MeToo era, he said, "The hardest thing to reconcile is that just because you have good intentions, [that] doesn't mean it's your time to have a voice."