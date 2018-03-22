Here's What Matt Damon Thinks About Ben Affleck's Back Tattoo

BACKGRID
Matt Damon is a good friend.
While appearing on The Daily Show on Wednesday evening, the Downsizing actor was asked about his pal Ben Affleck's giant back tattoo that sparked a social media frenzy over the weekend.
Just days ago, pictures surfaced of Affleck on the beach in Hawaii, sporting the colorful ink that he once claimed was fake.
So now that the tattoo mystery appears to be solved, what does Damon think about Affleck's permanent ink?
"It's not one man's job to tell another man what he can do to his back," Damon told host Trevor Noah on Wednesday's show.
"I support him in all of his artistic expression," Damon laughed.
Noah replied, "Fair enough, that's a good friend answer actually."
Talking further about his longtime friendship with Affleck, Damon joked, "Unfortunately I can't seem to shake him. I've known him since I was 10, so it's 37 years."
The pals rose to fame together in the late '90s when the duo won the Oscar for Best Screenplay for Good Will Hunting. Since then, through all of the ups and downs and back tattoos, the two have remained close friends.
Affleck was first photographed sporting the colorful phoenix tattoo on the set of Live By Night in December 2015. At the time, a source told E! News that the tattoo was real. But the actor told Extra in 2016 that it was "fake for a movie."
