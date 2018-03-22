Gwyneth Paltrow Breaks Down Exactly What She Eats in a Day

Ever wonder what Gwyneth Paltrow eats in a day? The 45-year-old actress broke down her daily meal regimen on the Mar. 22 episode of The Goop Podcast.

Breakfast: Paltrow likes to start each day with a smoothie. In fact, she shared her recipe for GP's Morning Smoothie on Goop's website in 2016. The breakfast treat includes almond milk, coconut oil, vanilla mushroom protein powder and Moon Juice dust. Check out Goop's video to get the full recipe or visit the website.

Lunch: For her afternoon meal, Paltrow likes to have a "pretty healthy lunch" that includes a protein and a salad. The Good leader has shared recipes for tasty lunch bowls on her brand's website. Some of these bowls—like her tuna tomato bowl or her black bean, corn and avocado bowl—have brown rice and quinoa as the base while others—like the Asian chicken salad bowl or the miso sweet potato and broccoli bowl—use greens as the base. Click here for the recipes.

She's also shared ideas for vegan lunches, including her veggie BLT and her un-Ceasar salad with rosemary croutons.