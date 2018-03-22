Cynthia Nixon Gets Support From Kim Cattrall and Kristin Davis After NY Governor Bid

Several of Cynthia Nixon's former Sex and the City co-stars, including Kim Cattrall and Kristin Davis, have expressed support for her after she revealed that she plans on running for governor of New York.

The 51-year-old actress and liberal activist, who played lawyer Miranda Hobbs on the HBO series, announced her bid on Monday. She will challenge current governor Andrew Cuomo for the Democratic nomination. The 60-year-old politician is seeking his third term.

When asked what she thinks about Nixon running, Cattrall, who played Samantha Jones on Sex and the City, tweeted on Thursday, "I support & respect any former colleague's right to make their own career choices."

Davis, who played Charlotte York Goldenblatt, says she has already donated to Nixon's campaign.

"I'm sorry I'm not in NYC to join the party tonight, but I gladly donated @CynthiaNixon for Governor!" she said on Twitter on Wednesday.

"I am so proud of @CynthiaNixon , no one cares more than she does about EVERY person getting a fair change and a good education. I know that she would be an excellent Governor!" she wrote on Monday. "I'm excited to support someone I have [known] for 20 years to be one of the most intelligent and caring people in my life!"